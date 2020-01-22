Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Avoids injury report
McCoy (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Prior to the AFC Championship Game, McCoy managed just one limited practice due to an illness, which wasn't enough to allow him to suit up against the Titans. The veteran running back hasn't had a touch since Week 15, yielding to Damien Williams and (to a lesser extent) rookie Darwin Thompson. A similar breakdown of the RB work is possible for the Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers.
More News
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Inactive for AFC Championship•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Questionable for AFC Championship•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Back on field Friday•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Misses another practice•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Under the weather•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: No snaps in regular-season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.