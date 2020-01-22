Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Avoids injury report

McCoy (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Prior to the AFC Championship Game, McCoy managed just one limited practice due to an illness, which wasn't enough to allow him to suit up against the Titans. The veteran running back hasn't had a touch since Week 15, yielding to Damien Williams and (to a lesser extent) rookie Darwin Thompson. A similar breakdown of the RB work is possible for the Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers.

