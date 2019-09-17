An MRI on McCoy's ankle showed no significant damage, giving him a shot to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McCoy's availability becomes all the more important with fellow running back Damien Williams (knee) hobbled by an injury of his own. Neither injury appears too serious, but the situation will need to be monitored carefully when the Chiefs release their injury reports throughout the week. Darwin Thompson would stand to benefit if McCoy and/or Williams can't play against Baltimore.