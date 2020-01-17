Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Back on field Friday

McCoy (illness) returned to practice Friday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After missing the first two sessions of the week to deal with an illness, McCoy made his presence felt in some capacity Friday. Even if he gains clearance to play Sunday against the Titans, he may be the third option out of the backfield behind starter Damien Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson.

