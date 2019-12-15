Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Bottled up in the cold

McCoy ran for 16 yards on six carries during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver.

Despite the blustery conditions and depleted Denver front seven, the Chiefs actually found more success through the air than on the ground Sunday. McCoy finished with fewer carries and yards than fellow backs Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware. McCoy has now been limited to 29.7 total yards per game during Damien Williams' (ribs) three-game absence with just one touchdown. Regardless of Williams' health next week against the Bears, McCoy is a risky play given his recent decline in production and Chicago's ferocious front, surrendering just 3.7 yards per game -- good for third best in the league.

