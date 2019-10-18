Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Compiles 76 total yards in win
McCoy rushed 12 times for 64 yards and secured both of his targets for 12 yards in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos on Thursday.
McCoy comfortably paced the Chiefs' backfield in carries and rushing yards for the second straight week. At least for the time being, he appears to have surpassed Damien Williams in the pecking order, considering the latter managed just seven yards on nine carries Thursday and played just seven snaps from scrimmage in Week 6. McCoy may be tasked with more offensive responsibility in any games Patrick Mahomes (knee) misses, and he'll look to continue producing at the expense of the Packers in Week 8, a week from Sunday.
