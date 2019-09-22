McCoy was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury.

McCoy carried an ankle issue into the contest, so we'll assume for now that he aggravated his previous injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, McCoy logged eight carries for 54 yards and a TD to go along with three catches for 26 yards and a receiving score.

