Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Expected to be available Sunday

Coach Andy Reid indicated that the Chiefs plan to have McCoy available on Sunday against the Jaguars, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports. "We'll see what he can pick up in a short period of time here, how comfortable he is with it, and then we'll go from there," Reid noted of McCoy. "He's a pretty sharp kid so I think we'll be OK. He's been practicing and playing in these preseason games so the conditioning part is not an issue. It's just becoming familiar with the protections and the run game part."

The 31-year-old McCoy enjoyed success while playing for Reid, while the two were with the Eagles, so the running back has an advantage on that front in terms of picking up the Kansas City offense. For now, Damien Williams remains the Chiefs' starter, with rookie Darwin Thompson also in the mix, so McCoy's early-season role has yet to be determined. How quickly that might expand figures to hinge on both Williams' early-season results and just how quickly McCoy gets up to speed with the team's playbook.