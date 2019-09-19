Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Expected to practice
McCoy (ankle) is expected to practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy was also expected to get some work in Wednesday, yet logged a "did not practice." Given that he's apparently on track to take the field Thursday and Damien Williams (knee) is not, of the two, McCoy presumably has a better shot at suiting up Sunday against the Ravens.
