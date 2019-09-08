McCoy is in line to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars and the Chiefs "plan for (him) is to get about 15-20 snaps," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Despite the fact that McCoy just joined the team last weekend, he's previously played under coach Andy Reid, which presumably helped ease his transition from Buffalo's offense to the Chiefs' system. While McCoy is slated to be eased into the mix Sunday, Damien Williams still profiles the Chiefs' Week 1 starter, with rookie Darwin Thompson also in the mix. In the coming weeks, however, it's not hard to imagine McCoy claiming a larger share of the team's backfield work, especially if he fares well with his allotted snaps Sunday.