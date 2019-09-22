McCoy (ankle) expects to play next Sunday against the Lions, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The running back's status will still need to be tracked closely in advance of Week 4 action, but McCoy's initial optimism does at least suggest that the setback that forced him out of Sunday's win over the Ravens was a minor one.

