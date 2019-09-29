Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Gains 89 yards, scores
McCoy ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and added 33 yards on two catches during Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.
The bulk of McCoy's rushing yardage came in the middle of the second quarter when he shake-and-baked his way through the Lions' defense for a 39-yard gain, his longest of the season. The way the Chiefs use backs, McCoy is not going to get a lion's share of carries -- particularly when Damien Williams (knee) reenters the fold -- but McCoy is averaging a respectable 71 yards per game on 12 touches per game and has scored thrice over the past two games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4