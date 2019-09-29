Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Gains 89 yards, scores

McCoy ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and added 33 yards on two catches during Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.

The bulk of McCoy's rushing yardage came in the middle of the second quarter when he shake-and-baked his way through the Lions' defense for a 39-yard gain, his longest of the season. The way the Chiefs use backs, McCoy is not going to get a lion's share of carries -- particularly when Damien Williams (knee) reenters the fold -- but McCoy is averaging a respectable 71 yards per game on 12 touches per game and has scored thrice over the past two games.