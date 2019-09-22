McCoy (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Although he turned in a full practice Friday, McCoy carried a questionable designation into the weekend and was viewed as a game-time call leading up to kickoff, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After evaluating McCoy in pregame warmups, the Chiefs ultimately cleared him to play, but it's fair to question how effectively he might perform while being hobbled by the injury. If McCoy avoids any notable in-game setbacks and finds success in his initial opportunities, he could be in store for a fairly robust workload with lead back Damien Williams (knee) sidelined. McCoy is expected to draw the starting nod out of the backfield, though reserves Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams could be in line for elevated roles behind the veteran.