Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Good to go for Sunday
McCoy (ankle) practiced in full Friday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
McCoy emerged from Week 2 with an ankle injury, but his ability to progress from no activity Wednesday to all drills Friday indicates he's good to go. Coach Andy Reid confirmed as much, saying McCoy "got better each day" and had "a great practice" Friday, per BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site. Meanwhile, Damien Williams (knee) was ruled out, so McCoy has a prime opportunity to lead the Chiefs' backfield. Aside from McCoy, running backs Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams will be available for any lingering touches.
