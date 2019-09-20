Play

McCoy (ankle) practiced in full Friday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

McCoy emerged from Week 2 with an ankle injury, but his ability to progress from no activity Wednesday to all drills Friday indicates he's good to go. Coach Andy Reid confirmed as much, saying McCoy "got better each day" and had "a great practice" Friday, per BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site. Meanwhile, Damien Williams (knee) was ruled out, so McCoy has a prime opportunity to lead the Chiefs' backfield. Aside from McCoy, running backs Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams will be available for any lingering touches.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...