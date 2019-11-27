Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Good to go this week

McCoy doesn't appear on the Chiefs' Week 13 injury report.

Coach Andy Reid clarified Monday that McCoy wasn't in the NFL's concussion protocol at the end of the Chiefs' Nov. 18 win over the Chargers, and the running back's absence from Wednesday's practice/injury report confirms that. Meanwhile, Damien Williams (ribs) didn't take the field Wednesday and if he's unable to play Sunday against the Raiders, Darrel Williams and McCoy would be in line to head the team's Week 13 backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories