Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Good to go Week 5

McCoy (ankle) practiced fully Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Limited in practice to begin the week, McCoy erased any doubt about his availability for Sunday by turning in full sessions Thursday and Friday. Rather than his own health, McCoy's greater concern moving forward is the return of Damien Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday after missing the previous two games. Williams' workload may be managed carefully in his first game back from the injury, but he could eventually reclaim the top spot on the depth chart and push McCoy into more of a complementary role in the backfield.