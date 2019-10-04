Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Good to go Week 5
McCoy (ankle) practiced fully Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Limited in practice to begin the week, McCoy erased any doubt about his availability for Sunday by turning in full sessions Thursday and Friday. Rather than his own health, McCoy's greater concern moving forward is the return of Damien Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday after missing the previous two games. Williams' workload may be managed carefully in his first game back from the injury, but he could eventually reclaim the top spot on the depth chart and push McCoy into more of a complementary role in the backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...