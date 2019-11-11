Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Healthy scratch deemed maintenance
Coach Andy Reid suggested after Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans that McCoy was a healthy inactive for the contest for maintenance-related reasons, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "LeSean's not getting any younger so it's important I manage him the right way as we go," Reid said.
Though Reid's comments offer hope that McCoy may have a role in the Chiefs' game plan again at some point in the second half of the season, it's worth noting that the veteran running back played a season-low six snaps a week earlier in the victory over Minnesota. Meanwhile, Damien Williams has fared well as the Chiefs' lead back, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on 31 attempts and catching all seven of his targets over the past two games. Williams' quality work of late probably lessens the possibility of McCoy re-emerging as a major factor for the Chiefs, but the 31-year-old could still have a shot at supplanting Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson for the No. 2 role out of the backfield Week 11 versus the Chargers.
