Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Held in check

McCoy was limited to just 40 yards on nine carries and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards Sunday against the Packers.

McCoy saw one fewer snap in Week 8 than fellow back Damien Williams, but the veteran was far more impactful with his share in terms of yardage. Unfortunately, he didn't find pay dirt, while Williams did, and the committee approach being used in Kansas City will likely force a back to do just that to reach fantasy relevance in most leagues on a given week.