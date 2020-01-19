Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Inactive for AFC Championship
McCoy (illness) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With McCoy not in uniform Sunday, Damien Williams is in line to head the Chiefs' rushing attack versus the Titans, with rookie Darwin Thompson on hand to work in a complementary role.
