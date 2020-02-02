Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Inactive for Super Bowl
McCoy is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl against the 49ers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With McCoy a healthy scratch Sunday, Damien Williams will continue to head the Chiefs' backfield, while Darwin Thompson is on hand to work in a complementary role. McCoy's contract with Kansas City expires after the current season and it' seems unlikely he'll be back with the team for the 2020 campaign.
