Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Inactive Sunday night

McCoy is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bears, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With McCoy a healthy scratch, Damien Williams, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson will handle the Chiefs' Week 16 backfield duties.

