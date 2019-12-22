Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Inactive Sunday night
McCoy is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bears, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With McCoy a healthy scratch, Damien Williams, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson will handle the Chiefs' Week 16 backfield duties.
