Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Inactive Sunday

McCoy is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the move is related to the running back's fumbling issue, Damien Williams' good health and the team's desire to get Darwin Thompson into the backfield mix.

