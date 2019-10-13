Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Leads team in rushing

McCoy carried eight times for 44 yards and caught two passes for no additional yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.

McCoy was the only Chiefs player to receive more than one carry as the team totaled just 11 rushing plays for the game. He averaged a respectable 5.5 yards per carry and looked especially spry on a 17-yard carry, but he simply didn't receive the type of volume necessary to generate big numbers. McCoy's involvement was minimal last week, and although he received double-digit touches in this one, he is difficult to endorse for fantasy purposes in such a pass-happy offense. Still, he should be among the team leaders in backfield touches Thursday against the Broncos.