Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Leads team in rushing
McCoy carried eight times for 44 yards and caught two passes for no additional yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.
McCoy was the only Chiefs player to receive more than one carry as the team totaled just 11 rushing plays for the game. He averaged a respectable 5.5 yards per carry and looked especially spry on a 17-yard carry, but he simply didn't receive the type of volume necessary to generate big numbers. McCoy's involvement was minimal last week, and although he received double-digit touches in this one, he is difficult to endorse for fantasy purposes in such a pass-happy offense. Still, he should be among the team leaders in backfield touches Thursday against the Broncos.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...