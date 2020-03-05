Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Likely leaving Kansas City

McCoy isn't going to re-sign with the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McCoy played just one snap in the playoffs, including a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl. However, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry during the regular season, his best mark since 2016 and perhaps a sign that he can still contribute to an NFL team. The veteran running back will turn 32 in July.

