Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Likely to rejoin backfield mix
McCoy will likely be active for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers after the Chiefs placed Spencer Ware (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
With Ware joining Darrel Williams (hamstring) on IR, the Chiefs are down to three healthy running backs in McCoy, Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson. Damien should continue to headline the Kansas City backfield for the foreseeable future after staging a successful return from a three-game absence due to a rib injury in last week's win over Chicago, leaving Thompson and McCoy to vie for change-of-pace work. McCoy had been inactive in Week 16, but Thompson may have only gotten the nod ahead of him as the Chiefs' third back thanks to his special-teams contributions. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if McCoy made the leap from a healthy scratch to the No. 2 back in Week 17, a role that could make him a decent punt-play option in DFS contests.
