Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Listed as limited Wednesday

McCoy (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Damien Williams (knee) remained unable to practice, which means that McCoy is the more likely of the two to play Sunday against the Lions. Per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, McCoy previously noted that he expects to play in Week 4, and his presence at practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- supports that notion. If that ends up not being the case, or McCoy is limited at all this weekend, Darrel Williams would once again be in line for added touches out of the Chiefs' backfield.

