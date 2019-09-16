McCoy carried the ball 11 times for only 23 yards and gained zero yards while catching all three of his targets in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders.

Damien Williams left the game early with a knee injury, but McCoy wasn't able to take advantage. The veteran would likely move to the top of the depth chart at RB if Williams is forced to miss additional action, but he might not see a big increase in touch volume with rookie Darwin Thompson available to step in as well.