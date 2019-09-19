Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Logs limited practice
McCoy (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Given that McCoy practiced Thursday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- and Damien Williams (knee) did not, of the two, McCoy seemingly has a better chance to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. Added clarity on that front will arrive no later than Friday afternoon, upon the release of the Chiefs' final Week 3 injury report.
