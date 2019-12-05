Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: May get extra work Week 14

McCoy could be in store for increased snaps Sunday against the Patriots with Damien Williams (ribs) uncertain to play and with Darrel Williams (hamstring) landing on injured reserve, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reports.

Damien hasn't participated in either of the Chiefs' first two practices of the week and looks to be trending toward a second straight absence, while Darrel -- who played 27 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 13 win over Oakland -- is now out of the backfield picture for the rest of the season. Assuming Damien sits out against New England, McCoy, Darwin Thompson and the recently signed Spencer Ware would represent the lone healthy options in the backfield, with the latter two combining for just 19 touches this season. Coach Andy Reid suggested Thompson would see an increased role after faring respectably with the carries he saw in the second half of last week's game, but McCoy's experience as a pass catcher and the strong efficiency he's shown on the ground (4.9 yards per carry) may be enough to give him the edge on headlining the backfield in Week 14. Ball security has been the main concern for McCoy this season, as he's already fumbled three times (losing two), despite averaging only 23.5 snaps per game.