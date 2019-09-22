Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: May not start Sunday
Though McCoy (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, he may not draw the starting nod at running back after he was spotted working third in line behind Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson during pregame warmups, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With normal starter Damien Williams (knee) sidelined, McCoy looked like the primary candidate to replace him heading into the weekend. However, because McCoy has been nursing a sore ankle that rendered him a game-time call leading up to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, it's no lock that he'll garner the start nor the overwhelming share of backfield touches while he suits up at less than 100 percent health. If pregame warmups are any indication, coach Andy Reid may be inclined to take a committee approach to the backfield and perhaps rely on the Patrick Mahomes-led passing game even more than usual.
