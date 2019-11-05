Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Minimal impact in Week 9

McCoy recorded just three rushes for nine yards and caught his lone target for no gain Sunday against the Vikings.

McCoy saw the field for just 10 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday, with no clear indication of exactly why that was the case. Coach Andy Reid may have decided to roll with the hot hand, which turned out to be Damien Williams against the Vikings. In any event, McCoy's volatility in terms of workload likely eliminates much of his fantasy value.