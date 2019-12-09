Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Minimal impact in win

McCoy carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards and caught one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots.

The Chiefs' backfield has little success in general, and McCoy ended up leading the team in rushing yards on the afternoon. With Darrel Williams (hamstring) out for the season and Damien Williams (ribs) also banged up, McCoy could be the Chiefs' No. 1 RB again in Week 15 against the Broncos, but increased touches won't guarantee fantasy utility.