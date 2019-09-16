McCoy is slated to undergo an MRI on his ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday's win over the Raiders, and while Rapoport notes that at "first glance, it doesn't appear to be major," if the veteran back is forced to miss any time, the Chiefs' backfield could be thin for Week 3 as Damien Williams is also dealing with a knee issue.

