Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: No-go for Wednesday practice
McCoy (ankle) officially did not practice Wednesday.
Damien Williams (knee) also missed practice Wednesday, though earlier in the day it was suggested that McCoy might do some on-field work Wednesday, which seems to imply that he's the healthier of the two backs at this stage. In the event that either member of the duo is limited or out Sunday against the Ravens, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams would be in line for added work out of the Chiefs' Week 3 backfield.
