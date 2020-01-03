Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: No snaps in regular-season finale

Despite being active for the regular-season finale, McCoy did not take the field against the Chargers.

McCoy's involvement in the Chiefs' offense has screeched to a grinding halt, with him serving as a healthy scratch in Week 16 and spending Week 17 on the bench. The veteran back finished the 2019 regular season with just 101 carries for 465 yards and four touchdowns and will likely see a minimal role in the playoffs before becoming a free agent again this offseason.