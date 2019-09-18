Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Non-participant at practice Wednesday
McCoy (ankle) officially did not practice Wednesday.
Damien Williams (knee) also missed practice Wednesday, though earlier in the day it was suggested that McCoy might do some on-field work Wednesday, which seems to imply that he's the healthier of the two backs at this stage. In the event that either of the duo are limited or out Sunday against the Ravens, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams would be in line for added work out of the Chiefs' Week 3 backfield.
More News
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Sits out early part of practice•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Set to get some work in Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Avoids serious injury•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: MRI on tap for ankle•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Little impact in win•
-
Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Tallies 93 yards in Chiefs debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3