Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Possibly inactive Sunday

McCoy could be trending towards a healthy inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's not altogether surprising news considering McCoy has seen just one snap since Week 16. The veteran running back posted six games with at least 40 rushing yards through the first eight weeks of the season, but has largely ceded time to the likes of Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson since then. Expect Williams to continue to accumulate the majority of the snaps out of the backfield in the event McCoy is sidelined Sunday.