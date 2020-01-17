Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Questionable for AFC Championship

McCoy (illness) is listed as questionable for Sundays' AFC Championship Game against the Titans.

After missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, McCoy returned to a limited session Friday. If he is made active Sunday, however, the veteran back doesn't seem likely to make much of a splash after recording just one snap and zero carries in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Texans last weekend.

