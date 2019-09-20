Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Questionable for Week 3
McCoy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
Despite McCoy progressing from DNP on Wednesday to all activity Friday, the Chiefs haven't made a definitive decision on his status just yet. The same can't be said for Damien Williams, who won't play Week 3 due to a knee contusion. While McCoy seems to be trending toward active status this weekend, it'll be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Behind McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams are waiting in the wings for touches.
