McCoy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.

Despite McCoy progressing from DNP on Wednesday to all activity Friday, the Chiefs haven't made a definitive decision on his status just yet. The same can't be said for Damien Williams, who won't play Week 3 due to a knee contusion. While McCoy seems to be trending toward active status this weekend, it'll be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Behind McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams are waiting in the wings for touches.

