Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Records limited practice

McCoy (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Damien Williams (knee) returned to a full practice Wednesday and if he avoids any setbacks as the week rolls along he figures to re-enter a time-share with McCoy (health-permitting) and possibly Darrel Williams to a lesser degree, this Sunday against the Colts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories