Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Returns to action Week 11
McCoy is active for Monday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
McCoy received a bit of "load management" Week 10, when the Chiefs made him a healthy scratch. Now back in action, he likely will split the running back workload with Damien Williams, who missed practice in advance of this contest to deal with a family matter. In the seven outings in which both players have been available this season, McCoy has averaged 9.7 touches and 47.3 yards from scrimmage per game with no end-zone visits.
