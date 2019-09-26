Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Returns to full practice

McCoy (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

With Damien Williams (knee) still unable to practice, McCoy appears poised to head the Chiefs' Week 4 backfield now that he has a full practice under his belt in advance of Sunday's game against the Lions. Assuming Damien Williams is out this weekend, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, in that order, would be next up for backfield touches behind McCoy.

