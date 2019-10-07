Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Rough go of things in loss
McCoy caught both of his targets for 23 yards, but did not receive a carry and lost a fumble in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.
Damien Williams (knee) returned after a two-week absence and received all nine of the Chiefs' running back carries, which limited McCoy to receiving duties and a disappointing stat line. This performance can be written off as an anomaly, as the veteran back was averaging a consistent 12.3 touches per game over the previous four contests. Expect Williams and McCoy to see closer to an even split as they did over the first two games of the season when Kansas City takes on Houston on Sunday.
