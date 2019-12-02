Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Salvages day with score
McCoy carried the ball five times for 10 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 40-9 rout of the Raiders.
Despite Damien Williams (ribs) being inactive and Darrel Williams leaving the game early due to a hamstring injury, McCoy still didn't have much success aside from a three-yard TD run in the third quarter, and it was rookie Darwin Thompson who wound up leading the Chiefs in carries on the afternoon. Depending on the health of the rest of the backfield, McCoy could be in for a larger role again next week, but he'll likely struggle to produce against the Patriots' league-leading defense.
