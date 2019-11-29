Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Set for key role

McCoy will handle an expanded role with Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy is the odds-on favorite to lead the Chiefs in carries, but Darrel Williams also figures to have a significant role, and even Darwin Thompson could have some level of involvement. Darrel actually led the team with 11 carries in Week 11 when Damien suffered the rib injury, in part because McCoy left the game to be evaluated for a head injury. Having avoided the concussion protocol, McCoy came out of a Week 12 bye with no limitations in practice, setting him up for a significant role against a subpar Oakland defense.