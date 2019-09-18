Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Set to get some work in Wednesday
McCoy (ankle) is in line to get some work in at practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
While McCoy is poised to give it a go in some capacity Wednesday, fellow running back Damien Williams (knee) will not practice. If Williams is unable to recover in time for Sunday's game against the Ravens, McCoy would be in line to head the Chiefs' Week 3 backfield, that is, assuming his availability. If either or both of the backs are out or limited this weekend, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams would be in line for added snaps.
