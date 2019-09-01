Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Set to join Kansas City

McCoy will sign a one-year, $4 million contract with Kansas City after his release from Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

His deal includes $3 million guaranteed, so he looks set to stay on the roster and likely have a meaningful role. His addition to the Kansas City backfield could take touches away from fellow backups Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams.

