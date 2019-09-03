Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Should suit up for Week 1

Coach Andy Reid believes McCoy will be in uniform for the regular-season opener Sunday against the Jaguars, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

McCoy is aiming to lock down a package of plays in Reid's complex offense to give the veteran an opportunity to take the field in some scenarios. It should still be Damien Williams' backfield to lead, but McCoy figures to mix in a decent amount. Given McCoy's familiarity with Reid in his time with the Eagles, it shouldn't take the 31-year-old back as long as it would take most others to catch up to speed.