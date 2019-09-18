Play

McCoy (ankle) didn't participate in the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Damien Williams (knee), though previous reports suggested that McCoy would probably do some work Wednesday, suggesting that he's at least slightly ahead of Williams health-wise at this stage of the week. If either back is out (or limited) Sunday against the Ravens, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams would be next in line for carries out of the Chiefs' Week 3 backfield.

