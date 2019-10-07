Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Struggling in pass protection
Coach Andy Reid revealed Monday that McCoy's dip in snap count Sunday against the Colts was a result of issues with pass protection, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy logged just 14 snaps in the contest and didn't receive a carry upon the return of Damien Wiliams. It was a relatively quiet night for the backfield overall, but McCoy went from double-digit carries and no fewer than eight in three of the first four games to a goose egg Sunday. Assuming the veteran can get the pass protection problems sorted out, his role in future weeks may expand again.
