Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Tallies 93 yards in Chiefs debut
McCoy ran for 81 yards on 10 carries and added a 12-yard catch during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars. He was seen walking on the sideline in the closing moments of the game, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports, though it was unclear whether he was hurt or resting.
McCoy had the worst season of his career last year in Buffalo, but silenced some concerns that he is over the hill on Sunday with some nice runs, including a 31-yard cutback to set up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. A back with McCoy's wiggle and pass-catching ability can be deadly in Kansas City, but it's worth monitoring how labor is divided between he and Damien Williams, who had 19 touches to McCoy's 11 -- including a red-zone touchdown run. Keeping McCoy fresh could be the key to his effectiveness, but is also a departure from the bell-cow role he has occupied for the bulk of his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...