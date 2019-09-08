McCoy ran for 81 yards on 10 carries and added a 12-yard catch during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars. He was seen walking on the sideline in the closing moments of the game, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports, though it was unclear whether he was hurt or resting.

McCoy had the worst season of his career last year in Buffalo, but silenced some concerns that he is over the hill on Sunday with some nice runs, including a 31-yard cutback to set up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. A back with McCoy's wiggle and pass-catching ability can be deadly in Kansas City, but it's worth monitoring how labor is divided between he and Damien Williams, who had 19 touches to McCoy's 11 -- including a red-zone touchdown run. Keeping McCoy fresh could be the key to his effectiveness, but is also a departure from the bell-cow role he has occupied for the bulk of his career.